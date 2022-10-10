ITANAGAR: One more person has been arrested by the police in Arunachal Pradesh in connection with the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak row.

With this fresh arrest, the total number of people arrested in connection with the APPSC paper leak row has risen to 10.

The fresh arrest was made by the special investigation cell (SIC) of Arunachal Pradesh police.

The case was transferred to the special investigation cell (SIC) of Arunachal Pradesh police from Itanagar police on September 27.

The Itanagar police in Arunachal Pradesh had earlier arrested six people in connection with the case.

Those arrested thus far also include APPSC deputy secretary and deputy controller of examinations – Taket Jerang.

The state of Arunachal Pradesh was recently rocked by a paper leak row during exams to recruit assistant engineers (civil).

The exams were conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).