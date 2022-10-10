ITANAGAR: Suspected NSCN-KYA militants allegedly shot dead a 70-year-old trader at Longding district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The victim trader has been identified as Atar Singh, who owns a grocery shop at Longding in Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident took place at around 6 in the evening on Sunday.

Atar Singh was with his son Arun Kumar Sharma and wife Billo Devi at the shop, when the NSCN-KYA militants shot him dead.

The trader was shot in his chest and was immediately rushed to the Longding community health centre (CHC) for treatment.

However, he succumbed to his injury.

Singh was shot twice at his grocery shop by a group of four militants.

Two empty cartridges were recovered from the site of the incident.

Atar Singh, who originally hailed from Haryana, came to Longding district in Arunachal Pradesh 40 years back.

Since his arrival at Longding in Arunachal Pradesh, Atar Singh was running a grocery shop.

Meanwhile, the police in Arunachal Pradesh has picked up at least four persons in connection with the crime.

It is suspected that militants of the NSCN-KYA were behind the killing of Atar Singh Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh.

On the other hand, traders in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh have called for a complete shutdown in Longding town demanding immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

It may be also mentioned that the NSCN-KYA and other insurgent groups have been carrying out rampant extortion activities in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Locals in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh have been staging protests in recent months demanding an end to extortion and insurgency in the area.