Itanagar: Three officials of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) have been suspended for their alleged involvement in the APPSC paper leak case.

The officers–Bate Koyi, Deputy Secretary (Establishment), Joram Nagu, Under Secretary (Establishment) and Debhasish Dey, Private Secretary– have been placed under suspension under the provision of article 371H of the Indian Constitution.

On October 29, two other officials–Nima Tondrang, joint secretary (Establishment) and Swaroop Bhattacharjee, private assistant–, were suspended in connection with the APPSC paper leak case.

The CBI has taken over the investigation into the alleged question paper leak of the assistant engineer examination conducted by APPSC.

The investigating agency has booked Akhilesh Yadav, a teacher at the coaching centre Jeju Institute, Itanagar, and unidentified officials of APPSC in the case registered on a reference from the state government.

Earlier, the Arunachal Pradesh Police had arrested Taket Jerang, Deputy Secretary, APPSC, in connection with the case.