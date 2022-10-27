ITANAGAR: The central bureau of investigation (CBI) has registered a case in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak incident.

The CBI registered the case on the request of Arunachal Pradesh government.

The case has been registered by the CBI against a person and unknown officials of APPSC related to alleged leakage of question paper for post of assistant engineer (civil), CBI officials informed.

Earlier, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, on Thursday, handed over the recommendation of the state cabinet to invoke Article 317 to governor Brig (retd) BD Mishra.

The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet has “recommended to initiate the provisions of Article 317 for removal and suspension of four members of APPSC”.

Clause 3 of Article 317 states that “the Chairman or any other member of a Public Service Commission shall only be removed from his office by order of the President on the ground of misbehaviour after the Supreme Court, on reference being made to it by the President, has, on inquiry held in accordance with the procedure prescribed in that behalf under article 145, reported that the Chairman or such other member, as the case may be, ought on any such ground to be removed.”

“We are determined to take the process of cleansing of APPSC to its logical conclusion in larger interests of our youths and state,” said Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.

“We are firm to retain and restore the sanctity of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC),” said CM Pema Khandu.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu also said that the state government intends to overhaul the entire setup of the APPSC.

“The state government, from day one, has made its intentions very clear for overhauling the entire APPSC,” said Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.

The state of Arunachal Pradesh was recently rocked by a paper leak row during exams to recruit assistant engineers (civil).

The exams were conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).