Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has asked the officials and engineers to conduct geo-tagging of all developmental projects to check misuse of funds, corruption, and ensure quality and timely completion.

While addressing an official function after at Dumporijo in Upper Subansiri district along the China border on Sunday, Chief Minister Khandu said that the government implementing mega projects in the bordering areas, maintained the zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

“With the support of the central government and our own efforts, we have enough funds,” he said.

Responding to a memorandum requesting several infrastructural development projects in the Dumporijo assembly constituency, Khandu said all projects, demanded in the memorandum, would be taken up and funds sanctioned.

He directed the district administration to first clear all land-related matters where these projects are being proposed.

Khandu, who laid the foundation stone for a new office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner at Digbakand and inaugurated nine other roads and bridge projects, said that land-related incumbrancers create hurdles while execution of projects after sanction therefore must be settled beforehand.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who accompanied Khandu, also inaugurated 6 PMGSY road projects and a bridge over Sikin river executed by the PWD.

Drawing the attention of the people towards the vast potential of the district in horticulture and agriculture products, the Chief Minister encouraged people to go for entrepreneurship and assured government support.