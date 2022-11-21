DIBRUGARH: At least two persons were trampled to death by wild elephants in Tinsukia district of Assam late on Sunday night.

The two deceased persons have been identified as Budin Bhumij and Ram Tanti.

The incident took place at Bordubi Ting area at Doomdooma in Tinsukia district of Assam.

The elephants went in a rampage after coming out of the Doomdooma reserve forest and entering human habitat.

Notably, there has been a considerable rise in number of human-elephant conflicts in Assam in recent times.

Encroachment of forest lands by humans is believed to be the primary reason for this growing problem of hunan-elephant conflict in Assam.

In the last ten years, over 800 people and over 900 elephants were killed in Assam due to human-elephant conflicts.