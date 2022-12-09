IMPHAL: A film activist from Manipur has been honoured with the “Champion of Film Heritage Award,” at the ongoing Film Preservation and Restoration workshop in Mumbai.

The film archivist from Manipur Johnson Rajkumar was honoured for his contributions to the field of Manipuri film archiving.

The professionally trained film archivist, Johnson received the award from David Walsh, coordinator of International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF) Bollywood actor Boman Irani.

Johnson who is currently participating in the ongoing Film Preservation and Restoration workshop as a Tata Trusts Scholar, was awarded ‘The Champions of Film Heritage Award’ by the Film Heritage Foundation with a citation.

The citation reads, “For his selfless commitment and courage in taking the road less travelled with limited support and resources and taking on the challenge of sparking a movement for film preservation and laying the foundation for building a film archive and training archivists in his home state of Manipur.”

Also read: Northeast’s sporting prowess on rise: Manipur governor

Johnson has been instrumental in setting up the film archive of Manipur at SN Chand Cine Archive & Museum.

In the workshop, Johnson along with Film Heritage Foundation and experts from L’Immagine Ritrovata, Bologna are working to save the recently found reels of Mainu Pemcha (1948), the first feature film attempted of Manipur.

The workshop which commenced on December 4 is jointly organised by the Film Heritage Foundation, Martin Scorsese’s The Film Foundation (TFF), the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF), and the World Cinema Project.