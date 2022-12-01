NEW DELHI: A all-woman judge bench has been set up by the Supreme Court.

The all-woman judge bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Bela M Trivedi was set up by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud.

The all-woman judge bench of Justices Kohli and Trivedi will hear a batch of cases pertaining to transfer of cases, matrimonial cases followed by 10 bail matters.

It is only for the third time in history that an all-woman judge bench has been set up by the Supreme Court.

The first time the Supreme Court had an all-woman bench was in 2013, when Justices Gyan Sudha Misra and Ranjana Prakash Desai sat together.

The second occasion came in 2018, when Justices R Banumathi and Indira Banerjee shared a bench on September 5.

The apex court currently has only three women judges: Justices Kohli, BV Nagarathna, and Trivedi.

Justice Nagarathna is likely to become India’s first woman Chief Justice in 2027.