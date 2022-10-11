New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit on Tuesday named Justice DY Chandrachud as his successor. Chief Justice Lalit will demit office on November 8, after a tenure of 74 days.

Justice DY Chandrachud will take over as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9, 2022, for a period of two years. He would demit office on November 10, 2024.

This announcement comes after UU Lalit called a meeting of all Supreme Court judges to “ceremonially” hand over the letter of recommendation to his successor CJI.

Former CJI Justice NV Ramana was the first to release the photographs of the “ceremony” to the public.

CJI Lalit wrote to the Central government in this regard, recommending the name of Justice Chandrachud.

Chief Justice Lalit appointed Chandrachud, as per the established practice of the CJI naming the senior-most judge as his successor.

According to the Memorandum of Procedure, the Centre asks the outgoing CJI to name the successor, just before a month of retirement.

On October 7, Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju sent a letter to the CJI for sending his recommendations for the appointment of his successor.