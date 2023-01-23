GANGTOK: A major political clash has been reported from the Himalayan state of Sikkim on Monday (January 23).

The political clash in Sikkim reportedly broke out between the workers of the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) and ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM).

The clash reportedly broke out at Assangthang in South Sikkim.

According to reports, the SKM workers allegedly pelted stones at the workers of the SDF party in Sikkim during a rally of the latter.

The stone pelting reportedly took place when the SDF party workers, led by former Sikkim chief minister Pawan Chanling, were taking party in SDF’s Sikkim Bachau Abhiyan rally.

Few vehicles were also reportedly damaged in the clash.

This is not the first time that the two parties engaged in a political clash in Sikkim.

There have been several incidents of clash between the workers of the SDF and SKM parties in Sikkim in recent times.

(More details awaited)