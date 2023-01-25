TURA: Unaccounted cash of over Rs 10 lakh has been recovered and seized in election-bound Northeast state of Meghalaya.

The unaccounted cash has been recovered from four people in South West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

This was confirmed by Meghalaya chief electoral officer FR Kharkongor.

The cash seizure was made by flying squad officials in South West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

“Flying squads have seized Rs 10.35 lakh cash from the possession of four persons,” the Meghalaya CEO said.

The seizure was made after the four people could not produce any valid document for carrying the cash.

However, “no one was arrested” in connection with the seizure of the cash.

The Meghalaya CEO added that unaccounted cash of over Rs 20 lakh have been recovered in the state thus far.

Notably, polling for the elections to the 60-member Meghalaya legislative assembly will be held in one phase on February 27.

Counting of votes will be done on March 2.