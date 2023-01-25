SHILLONG: The Meghalaya unit of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Wednesday (January 25), released its second list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The second list of candidates of the Meghalaya TMC comprises names of candidates from three constituencies.

The Meghalaya TMC has fielded Robinus Syngkon from Raliang (ST), Longsing Bey from Nongpoh (ST) and Stepbourne Kupar Ryndem from Mawlai (ST).

Earlier on January 6, the Meghalaya TMC had released its first list of candidates for 52 constituencies.

Former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma will contest from two seats – Songsak and Tikrikilla.

Mukul Sangma’s wife Dikkanchi D Shira will contest from Mahendraganj, his daughter Miani D Shira from Ampati and his younger brother Zenith Sangma from Rangsakona.

Meghalaya TMC president Charles Pyngrope will contest from Nongthymmai constituency while party vice-president and sitting MLA George B Lyngdoh will contest from Umroi.

Former MLA SG Eastamur Mominin will be contesting from Phulbari.

Polling for the elections to the 60-member Meghalaya legislative assembly will be held in one phase on February 27.

Counting of votes will be done on March 2.