SHILLONG: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Meghalaya has released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya TMC released its election manifesto for the assembly polls on Tuesday (January 24), in presence of the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Meghalaya TMC also published ten (10) pledges for the upcoming assembly elections in Meghalaya at a function in Shillong.

Speaking about the election manifesto, Meghalaya leader of opposition and senior TMC leader Mukul Sangma termed it “nothing imaginative but completely realistic.”

The 10 pledges revealed by the Meghalaya TMC cover health infrastructure which include upgradation of PHCs, CHCs, improve the state’s economy and ensuring a poverty-free Meghalaya.

Also read: Meghalaya: TMC accuses NPP-led Govt of delaying Ganol Hydro Project for personal gain

The Meghalaya TMC pledges also include revoking the border MoU signed between Assam and Meghalaya, to revamp the power sector, to improve sectors like education, sports, tourism.

“The pledges we have made are based on the exhaustive due diligence of the issues concerning our people,” Mukul Sangma said.

The former Meghalaya chief minister said: “Our ten pledges will transform lives and ensure welfare of the hill state.”

“We are the only party that walks the talk,” said TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

He added: “Every pledge made by us will be honoured after we form the government with people’s blessings.”

Also read: Northeast: ECI announces assembly elections dates for Meghalaya, Nagaland & Tripura; polling to be held in one phase in all three states

“Our mission in Meghalaya is to turn it into a model state,” Banerjee said.

“TMC’s ’10 Pledges For Meghalaya’ will transform the lives of our people and ensure betterment of the hill state,” said Abhishek Banerjee.

“TMC is the only alternative party which can respond to the needs of the people,” said Mukul Sangma.

He added: “Guided by our pro-people approach, we shall serve them with utmost dedication.”

“Our strength has increased manifold as more and more people are supporting our progressive vision,” said Meghalaya TMC president Charles Pyngrope.

“Encouraged and with strengthened resolve, we promise to bring a credible change for all,” Pyngrope said.