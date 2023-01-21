Shillong: The Trinamool Congress has accused the Conrad K Sangma-led Meghalaya government of deliberately delaying the construction of the Ganol hydroelectric project by five years to extract its resources.

Mukul Sangma, former chief minister and senior leader of Trinamool Congress, alleged that when he was the deputy chief minister in charge of power, he had laid the foundation stone of the project, but the tender for the project lapsed due to cost escalation when the government changed in 2008.

Sangma accused the NPP government of using the hydro project as a “milch cow” for personal gain and hurriedly inaugurating it this month to show the people that it was doing something.

He warned that if brought to power, his party would call for a thorough probe into its delayed construction.

He further claimed that money for the project was put under the TIED Fund for specific projects, and hence the question of stalling its construction should not have arisen.