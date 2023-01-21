Guwahati: The East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police (Traffic) issued an order on Friday requiring all vehicle owners who have fitted their exhaust pipes with retrofitted versions to remove and replace them with original exhaust pipes.

Any persons found violating this order will be penalised as per the provisions of the law.

This order comes in response to the increasing amount of noise pollution in the city, particularly at night, caused by these modified exhausts.

Also Read: Peace-talk: Assam govt is in touch with ULFA (I) leadership, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

According to Section 182A (4)/190(2) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, these modified exhausts cause immense discomfort to the elderly, the young and other people who require silence.

Also Read: Meghalaya assembly elections 2023 | Mamata Banerjee’s poll promises are ‘mere publicity materials’: NPP

Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, which are in force across the country, specify that the maximum permissible noise level from any vehicle should not exceed 80 decibels.

If a vehicle is found to be emitting noise in excess of this limit, the vehicle owner may be issued a warning or fined by the police.