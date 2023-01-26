Guwahati: Three from Assam were chosen for the prestigious Padma awards for the year 2023.

Hemoprova Chutia (Art), Hem Chandra Goswami (Art), and Ramkuiwangbe Jene (Social Work) were selected in recognition of their respective contributions in the fields of art, social work, and public affairs.

Out of the total 106 Padma Award recipients, 19 are women, two are from the Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI category, and seven will receive the honour posthumously.

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian awards in the country, given in various disciplines such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

It is awarded in three categories, namely Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Padma Vibhushan is given for exceptional and distinguished service, the Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order, and the Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year and are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year.

This year, a total of six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan, and 91 Padma Shri awards will be given. Out of these, three persons from Assam have been named for the Padma Shri awards.

The selection of the three persons from Assam for the Padma Shri awards is a great recognition for their contribution to society.