AIZAWL: Lunglei fire station in Mizoram has been selected for the prestigious central award for its excellent work in disaster management in the institutional category, official sources said.

The NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi instituted an annual award, called Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar, to recognise and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals, offices, departments and organisations in the country in the field of disaster management.

For 2023, the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) and the Lunglei fire station (LFS) in Mizoram have been selected for the award in the institutional category, according to a statement issued by the union home ministry.

The award is announced every year on January 23 on the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter.

Lunglei fire station has been selected for the award for its excellent work and dedication during a massive forest fire that occured on the outskirts of Lunglei in the southern part of the state between April 24 to 26 last year.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 51 lakh and a certificate in case of an institution and Rs 5 lakh and a certificate in case of an individual.