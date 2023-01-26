Agartala: A listed cadre of banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT-PD) identified as Sarnajoy Reang associated with the Parimal Debbarma (PD) faction of the outfit surrendered before the Assam Rifles of Agartala Sector on Wednesday.

A press release from Assam Rifles informed that the Agartala battalion started contacting the cadre through their sources and also contacted his family and took them into confidence by assuring nothing will happen to him if he comes back and surrender voluntarily.

“The source contacted him several times and on 24 January 2023 finally could convince him to surrender and lead a peaceful life with his family. On 25 January negating the Politico – Social reservations and genuine fear in the mind of the cadre, the team was able to convince him to surrender”, the press statement reads.

It further said that during preliminary interrogation, the cadre revealed that he had joined NLFT (PD) organization in the Bangladesh NLFT camp with other cadres.

The cadre learned from his field experience that the cause of Tripura’s Independence has lost its relevance.

The press release however claimed that the NLFT (PD) group is currently facing a serious financial crisis. Feeling frustrated with the present predicament of the NLFT organisation and continuous pressure from security Forces, he surrendered in front of Assam Rifles to shun the path of violence and insurgency.

The cadre was given free medical health check-ups and food and was handed over to State Police (SB Branch) for further investigation and follow-up actions.