Agartala: Panic erupts in Tripura over the notification of donations by banned militant outfit NLFT during the festive season.

However, according to the police, the subscription notice is fake. The investigation is on and all possibilities are being explored, claimed the police.

According to the details, last Saturday news spread that the NLFT had sent a demand notice demanding Rs 5 lakh to businessman Swapan Debnath in Jagabandhupara of Gandachhara sub-division in the Dhalai district.

In this regard, Swapan said he saw a letter in the shop last Saturday. There was an order to settle the contribution of Rs five lakhs. The notice was sent on the paper of the banned militant organization NLFT. It threatened to pay the subscription within a week of receiving the letter.

Swapan Debnath also said that the letter was dated October 12 and most surprisingly, the time of writing the letter was crossed out many times.

As soon as the incident came to light, OC Palash Dutta of Gandachhara police station and SDPO Bapi Debbarma rushed to Swapan Debnath’s shop in Jagabandhupara. After knowing everything from him, they took custody of the subscription notice letter.

In this regard, SDPO Bapi Debbarma said that the notice of subscription has been sent on the paper of NLFT. But, the wording of the notice seems suspicious. Some unidentified miscreants are believed to be the main culprits behind the incident. According to him, the investigation has started and everything is being looked into. However, the subscription notice appears to be fake because NLFT’s pad colour is used by xerox. He claimed that everything will come out in the investigation and soon the mystery will be solved.