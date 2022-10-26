Electric scooters and bikes are taking a huge leap with their popularity increasing day by day.

Electric two-wheelers are being improved by the manufacturers with the demand in the market and in the same line, Ola Electric is now bringing out its Ola S1 Air.

The Ola S1 Air is a cheaper version of its S1 and S1 pro. As per claims, the S1 Air is also said to be cheaper than many petrol-powered scooters in the Indian market.

Price:

The S1 Air comes at a price of Rs 84,999 while the S1 is priced at Rs 99,999 (both ex-showroom). Its S1 Pro version goes up to an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,39,999 making it the most expensive in the Ola lineup.

Range:

While range is one of the major factors for e-scooters or vehicles, the Ola S1 Air claims a range of 101 km on a full charge. However, some reports state that the actual range is quite lower than the claimed one.

Power:

The S1 Air’s motor generates 2.7kW and a peak power of 4.5kW. It comes with a 2.5kWh battery and takes 4.5 hours to charge through a home charging unit.

The S1 Air can reach 90kmph in sports mode and can reach 0-60 in 9.8 seconds.

It comes with a 7-inch digital touchscreen, LED projector headlamp and a 34-litre boot.

The sale of the scooter will begin by February 2023 and deliveries from April 2023.