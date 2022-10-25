GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, visited the site of the ongoing riverfront beautification process being undertaken at the bank of river Brahmaputra near Kachari in Guwahati.

Taking stock of the progress of riverfront beautification work in and around the old Kamrup-Metro deputy commissioner’s office premises and nearby areas, the Assam chief minister directed the concerned authorities to complete the entire process within the stipulated time period.

“We have prioritised beautification of the historic city of Guwahati, which isn’t only the Gateway to Northeast but also a crucial link between India and south-east Asia,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The riverfront beautification project, once completed, is expected to act as a huge boost in attracting domestic and foreign tourists to the city.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma was accompanied by state urban affairs minister Ashok Singhal, education advisor Noni Gopal Mahanta, Kamrup-Metro DC Pallab Gopal Jha and a host of other senior officials.

The Assam CM also paid a visit to Changsari higher secondary school and Changsari Vidyapeeth in Kamrup district and took stock of the condition of infrastructure such as classrooms, boundary walls, etc. of the two educational institutions.

The Assam chief minister, instructing the concerned officials to do the needful, stated that there are plans in place to transform one of these two institutions into a model higher secondary school while appropriate steps would be taken to improve the overall educational environment of the other.

“We are upgrading all of our schools to Adarsh Vidyalayas by augmenting their infrastructure and ensuring quality education,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.