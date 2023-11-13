GUWAHATI: Temperatures across the Northeast are likely to drop as rains are predicted to hit most of the states in the region this week.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) at Guwahati in Assam, on Monday (November 13), has predicting light to moderate rains in most of the Northeast states later this week.

Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall on November 17 and 18, the RMC-Guwahati informed.

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are also likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at isolated places on November 15.

On November 16, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at isolated places.

Also read: Myanmar military airstrikes rebel strongholds close to international border with Mizoram

Moreover, light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy rainfall over Mizoram and South Tripura is predicted on November 16.

“A Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a Depression over west-central Bay of Bengal around 16th November 2023,” a notification from RMC-Guwahati reads.

It adds: “Under its influence light to moderate rainfall at many places very likely over Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura with isolated heavy rainfall over Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 17th & 18th and over south Assam & east Meghalaya on 17th November.”