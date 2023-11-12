Agartala: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to induct new members into the Tripura cabinet shortly after Diwali, according to reports.

The second cabinet under Manik Saha‘s leadership was formed following the 2023 assembly elections. Several senior BJP leaders, including Bhagaban Das and Rampada Jamatia, who had been part of the Biplab Kumar Deb cabinet, were dropped at the time.

According to East Mojo, new faces like Sudhangshu Das and Bikash Debbarma were inducted in their place. IPFT MLA Shukla Charan Noatia, the sole representative of his party in the state assembly, also found a place in the cabinet. Out of a total of 12 ministerial positions, nine were filled, leaving three vacant.

There had been speculation about a cabinet expansion after TIPRA Motha entered into talks with the government of India.

The ruling party had expressed hope that the main opposition party would join the government if its demands were met, reports said.

However, it remains unclear whether the BJP and TIPRA Motha will reach a power-sharing agreement, the news website reported. TIPRA founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman has maintained a complex relationship with the BJP.

His party has criticized the government on various issues, but it has also refrained from antagonizing the saffron party on certain occasions.

BJP sources have, however, stated that the party has strengthened its position in tribal areas and is prepared for any electoral challenge in the TTAADC regions.