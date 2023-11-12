Imphal: In a gesture of goodwill and support for displaced communities, Indian Army Columns extended assistance to the Agricultural Cultivation Assessment Team (ACAT) in assessing crop damage and monitoring cultivation progress in the region.

This initiative comes as part of confidence-building measures (CBMs) aimed at fostering peace and facilitating the resettlement of individuals affected by unrest.

A defense spokesperson explained that the ACAT faced challenges in physically verifying paddy fields due to prevailing security concerns arising from ethnic violence since May.

To address this, an aerial drone survey was deemed essential for accurately assessing crop damage and providing the necessary data to the government for implementing the Compensatory Package Scheme for affected farmers.

The Army columns played a crucial role by providing comprehensive support, including area domination and drone assistance for the aerial survey of cultivation in villages like Moirangpurel Bowl, Itham, Tumokhong, Keithalambi, Monthou, Nungbrang, Bongbal Khullen, and Moirangpurel in Imphal East District.

The district administration expressed gratitude for the Indian Army’s unwavering support and commended their efforts in facilitating the survey.

In a recent decision, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) approved the release of Rs 38.06 crore as a crop compensation package for farmers affected by the ongoing violence.

This package will cover 5127.08 hectares of severely affected agricultural areas across eight districts, encompassing both the valley and the hills.

Earlier, security forces were deployed to safeguard farmers venturing into the fields during the ploughing and sowing season.