Guwahati: A massive fire at Jorabat in Guwahati, Assam claimed the life of a woman while gutting down several houses on Sunday.

The deceased woman was identified as Sujata Choudhury.

The fire broke out near a commercial establishment and spread quickly to the nearby residential area.

Also Read: Assam: Woman found dead in Guwahati apartment, murder by live-in partner suspected

While the exact cause of the fire was not known, three LGP cylinders also exploded after the fire spread.

Police and fire department officials were able to douse the flames after much struggle.

Also Read: Assam: Motorcyclist killed after colliding with parked truck in Goalpara

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No further injuries or casualties were reported after the incident.

However, property worth lakhs of rupees is suspected to have been burnt down during the incident.