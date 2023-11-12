Shillong: The newly elected central executive council (CEC) of the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has vowed to pursue pending demands such as the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) and 44% reservation of jobs for the Scheduled Tribes in central institutions, including North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya.

HYC’s newly elected president, Roy Kupar Synrem, said that the ILP has been a key demand of the organisation for long and they will continue to pressure the state government to put pressure on the Centre to accept the Assembly resolution on ILP.

Synrem also said that the HYC prefers ILP to the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security (Amendment) Bill, 2020, but if MRSSA is approved, they will examine if the provisions in it are as per law.

On the issue of reservation in central institutions, Synrem said that the Ministry of Personnel and Training had directed through a notification that the central institutions in the state should comply with 44% reservation, but they don’t know what is the status of it. So, the new CEC will take it up to make sure that 44% jobs are reserved for the STs in the central institutions.