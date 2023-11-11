Shillong: Meghalaya is hoping to overcome the power crisis with the implementation of pumped hydro storage projects.

However, the state is facing financial constraints and would require low-interest finances to implement the projects.

Power Minister AT Mondal said that the pumped hydro storage project would solve the state’s power crisis because it would recycle water and generate energy without letting the water run down the river.

He said that the project would require huge finances, and many states are going in a big way with it.

Mondal said that for four projects with a capacity of 3100 megawatts, the state would require a huge investment.

He cited the example of Arunachal, where the investment for 11,500 megawatts or 11.5 gigawatts of power projects is around Rs. 1.25 lakh crore.

He informed that the pre-feasibility reports for the four projects will be ready by the end of December, and the exact financial implication will be known then.

He said that the project requires two reservoirs and that the water can be used to generate energy through the same turbine that pumps the water up and down.