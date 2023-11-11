Imphal: Security in Manipur’s southern part bordering Myanmar on the south has been strengthened after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh chaired a security meeting with the top police officials, Assam Rifles, and other security officials at the CM secretariat office on Friday night, officials said on Saturday.

The meeting emphasised the need for a comprehensive strategy to tackle the evolving security situation in Manipur, the Chief Minister tweeted.

The security measures along the porous 394 km long Manipur-Myanmar have been taken up following infiltration of insurgents from across the border at Chandel district to which around eight valley-based insurgents were apprehended by the security forces in this district, sources from across the border stated.

The sources further stated that around 10 Chin-Kuki militants were also reportedly killed in the fights at a place in the Sagaing region/state in Myanmar.

Meanwhile, in a bid to strengthen the security forces, the attestation parade of 133 constables of recruit batch No. 241 was conducted at Satish Chandra Parade Ground of Subsidiary Training Centre, Border Security, Force, Churachandpur (Manipur) on Saturday.

Akhileshwar Singh, (PMG, PPMMS), IG M&C FTR BSF reviewed the Grand Parade as the Chief Guest.

An official statement said that these constables have successfully completed basic training and they took oath for their duties towards the nation.

These constables have undergone rigorous training in physical efficiency, weapon handling and firing, map reading, filed engineering, border management, internal security, law, human rights, etc.

Constable Deepak Chand commanded this glorious parade.

Prominent personalities of Churachandpur, officers, school kids of Kendriya Vidyalaya and media persons witnessed the attestation parade.

After the impressive parade, the local martial arts show, band show, and PT jump show were shown which was well appreciated and cherished by the spectators.

In the best effort to maintain peace and communal harmony, the government at the center has deployed over 80,000 security forces in Manipur which has been up on the broil since May 3, 2023, the day the communal violence broke out between the Meities and Kukis.