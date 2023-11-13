GUWAHATI: In escalation of tensions, Champhai district in Mizoram is on red alert as the Myanmar Army engaged in a fierce clash with the pro-democratic Chinland Defence Force (CDF).

On Monday (November 13), Myanmar Army jet fighters dropped two bombs near Rihkhawdar village, just four kilometers from Zokhawthar village in Mizoram.

The conflict erupted after the CDF reportedly took control of a Myanmar Army camp in Rihkhawdar village in the neighbouring country.

The retaliatory airstrikes intensified the already heated exchange of fire near the Indo-Myanmar border close to Mizoram.

Fortunately, there have been no reported damages on the Indian side of the border.

Champhai deputy commissioner (DC), James Lalrinchhana, said, “Fighting started on Sunday evening and continued through the night. There are also reports of bombing close to the international border, but there is no damage on the Indian side.”

As tensions flare up, Mizoram has once again opened its doors to refugees.

Over 1000 individuals have sought shelter in Mizoram, with at least 17 persons, including women and children, being treated for injuries sustained during the bombing and gun battle at the Champhai district hospital.

The Mizoram government, defying the central government’s orders to close its border with Myanmar and collect biometrics of the Chin refugees, continues to provide refuge to those fleeing the army crackdown in Myanmar.

The state has been a sanctuary for refugees since the military coup in Myanmar in February 2021, with Mizoram minister Lalruatkima stating that around 60,000 refugees from Myanmar and the Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh are currently residing in Mizoram.

The government of Mizoram maintains that the Chin people in Myanmar share a common ethnicity with the Mizos

This unfolding situation highlights Mizoram’s defiant stand to support those affected by the ongoing unrest in Myanmar, despite the challenges posed by geopolitical tensions at the border.