AIZAWL: The India-Myanmar border areas in Mizoram are on high alert following gunfights between the junta army and the pro-democracy rebels.

Heavy gunfights have been reported from areas along Mizoram across the international border in Myanmar since Sunday (November 12).

High alert was sounded by authorities in Champhai district of Mizoram following the gunfights between the Myanmar army and rebels.

Hundreds of Myanmar nationals living in close proximity to the India-Myanmar border crossed over to Mizoram on the Indian side seeking refuge.

According to reports, the gunfights took place between Myanmar army and cadres of Chinland Defence Force (CDF).

CDF, a pro-democracy armed outfit, was formed in 2021 to resist the military junta in Myanmar after the army in the neighbouring country took over reign, overthrowing a democratically elected civilian government in a coup on February 01, 2021.

Reports also claim that the Myanmarese air force have been bombing areas in Myanmar close to the international border with India.

However, no damage to life and property has been reported from Champhai district in Mizoram due to the bombing by the Myanmar army in the neighbouring country.