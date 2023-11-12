Aizawl: A polling official at Muallungthu polling station in Mizoram has been suspended for alleged breach of official duty and fabrication of documents.

An official order issued by the state agriculture department secretary on Saturday suspended the department deputy director Lalremmawia Colney, who was the presiding officer at Muallungthu polling station within Aizawl South-III assembly constituency during polling on November 7.

The order said that departmental proceedings were initiated against the official for alleged breach of official duty and fabrication of documents at Muallungthu polling station in accordance with the instruction of the Election Commission.

Colney was placed under suspension with immediate effect.

He is not allowed to leave Aizawl without obtaining prior permission from the competent authority during the pendency of the proceedings against him, the order said.

Also Read: Assam: Woman dies in major fire in Guwahati, five houses gutted

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly was held across 1, 276 polling stations in the state under a peaceful atmosphere on November 7.

Repolling was conducted at Muallungthu polling station on November 10 as polling officials failed to clear a ‘mock poll’ before voting on November 7.

According to the election department, the voter turnout, including re-polling at Muallungthu polling station, was 80.66 per cent.

Also Read: Assam: Motorcyclist killed after colliding with parked truck in Goalpara

State election department officials, however, said that the total voter turnout will only be known on the day of counting as postal ballots are not polled through EVMs.

A total of 15,061 people, including senior citizens of 80 years and above and Persons with Disabilities (PwD), have cast their votes through home voting and postal ballots.

There were over 8.57 lakh voters, including 4.39 lakh female voters in the state.

Altogether 174 candidates, including 18 females had contested the Mizoram assembly polls this time.

Ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and Congress had contested 40 seats each, while the BJP nominated 23 candidates and Aam Aami Party (AAP) also contested 4 seats.

There were 27 independent candidates.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3.