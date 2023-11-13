IMPHAL: The central government has banned as many as nine (9) Meitei extremist groups from Manipur for a period of five (5) years.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA), on Monday (November 13), declared nine Meitei extremist organisations as “unlawful associations”.

The nine Meitei extremist groups from Manipur were declared as “unlawful associations” under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

A notification in this regard was published by the MHA on Monday (November 13).

According to the notification, these nine Meitei groups have been banned for allegedly “engaging in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India”.

These groups have been declared unlawful associations to curb their “secessionist, subversive, terrorist and violent activities”.

The nine Meitei groups from Manipur to be banned are: “the Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA) and its political wing, the Revolutionary Peoples’ Front (RPF), the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and its armed wing, the Manipur Peoples’ Army (MPA), the Peoples’ Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and its armed wing, the ‘Red Army’, the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and its armed wing, also called the ‘Red Army’, the Kanglei Yaol Kanba Lup (KYKL), the Coordination Committee (CorCom) and the Alliance for Socialist Unity Kangleipak (ASUK) along with all their factions, wings and front organisations”.

The Centre also highlighted that these organisations have, as their professed aim, “establishment of an independent nation by secession of Manipur from India through armed struggle and to incite indigenous people of Manipur for such secession”.

“They will propagate anti-national activities in collusion with forces inimical to sovereignty and integrity of India, indulge in killings of civilians and targeting of the police and security force personnel, procure and induct illegal arms and ammunition from across the international border and extort and collect huge funds from public for their unlawful activities,” the notification added.