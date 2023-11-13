Imphal: Properties worth over Rs. 5 crore and Rs 10 lakh in cash were destroyed in a devastating fire at Thangmeiband Polem Leikai in Imphal West district in the early hours on Monday, the fire service sources said.

The big fire that broke out at around 3:10 a.m. on Monday engulfed one sawmill, work sheds, and its large godown with several logs, timbers, and planks and two rooms of its adjoining building.

The sawmill belonging to an 84-year-old man namely Paonam Bahadur was also completely charred in the deadly fire.

Bahadur told the newsmen that apart from these valuable items destroyed in the devastating fire, Rs. 10 lakh in cash was also reduced to cinders in the fire.

He further stated that he woke up at around 2 am on Monday, but there was no sign of the fire.

He wondered how the fire had broken out after 3 am on Monday.

The massive fire spread after bursting out of two filled gas cylinders when the two rooms of the adjoining house were caught by the advancing fire.

On receiving the information, the fire service team of the Imphal West district responded promptly and the firefighting team immediately sprang into action with all the necessary types of equipment.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service but the fire had already destroyed a number of valuable properties in cash and kind including tables, chairs, almirahs, desks, benches, household materials, and several important books.

The fire service team successfully managed to save the lives of individuals and also they managed to contain the fire within the storage area from being spread to the nearby buildings.

The fire services sources said that the cause of the fire is under investigation.