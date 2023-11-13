IMPHAL: Thotmachan Zimik from Manipur has qualified to represent India at the men’s junior MTB rally to be held next year in Tokyo.

Notably, Thotmachan Zimik from Manipur in the only rider from India to have qualified to represent the country in the prestigious MTB.

Zimik from Manipur finished among top 10 riders in the recently held 28th Asian Mountain Bike Cycling Championship and the 14th Asian Junior Mountain Bike Championship in Kerala.

Thotmachan Awungshi Zimik hails from Phalee village in Ukhrul district of Manipur.

