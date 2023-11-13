Dimapur: The Nagaland State Commission for Women (NSCW) called for creating more awareness of cybercrime, and domestic violence and providing a safe medium for afflicted women.

Holding a meeting with Phomla Hoichem, the apex women’s organisation of the Phom Naga community, in Longleng, NSCW chairperson W Nginyeih Konyak exhorted Phomla Hoichem to continue to play an active role in collaboration with the district administration, police and other line departments to promote and protect women welfare and empowerment.

An NSCW team led by Konyak along with members Kekhrienuo Meyase and Akokla Longchar and legal consultant Apila Sangtam paid a two-day visit to Longleng recently to discuss various issues facing the women.

The team, along with Phomla Hoichem members, visited the women’s police station and Sakhi-One Stop Centre in Longleng. It also visited Longlen district hospital and interacted with medical officers and nurses and took a tour of the hospital wards.

During the visit, various challenges faced by the institutions with regard to women’s welfare and protection of their rights were discussed and the need for various mechanisms to address the issue of the women affected by violence and substance abuse.

The team also visited and interacted with officials and female inmates at Longleng district jail.

During the interaction, Konyak reiterated the need to strengthen rehabilitation services and emphasised the importance of the role of district administration, police and Phomla Hoichem in tackling the menace of substance abuse in the district.

The team further paid a courtesy visit to the Longleng SP office.