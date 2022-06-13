Applications are invited for various technical and managerial positions in Ramagundam Fertilizers Limited.

Ramagundam Fertilizers Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 41 vacant positions of Engineers and Managers.

Name of posts :

Engineer (Production)

Assistant Manager (Production)

Manager (Production)

Chief Manager (Production)

Assistant Manager (Mechanical)

Dy. Manager (Mechanical)

Sr. Manager (Mechanical)

Assistant Manager (Electrical)

Assistant Manager (Instrumentation)

Engineer (Civil)

Sr. Chemist

Dy. Manager (Chemical Lab)

Sr. Manager (Chemical Lab)

Engineer (Safety)

Assistant Manager (Safety)

Materials Officer

Assistant Manager (Materials)

Manager (Materials)

Sr. Manager (Materials)

Chief Manager (Materials)

Accounts Officer

Assistant Manager (F&A)

Chief Manager (F&A)

Chief Manager (HR)

No. of posts :

Engineer (Production) : 2

Assistant Manager (Production) : 3

Manager (Production) : 1

Chief Manager (Production) : 1

Assistant Manager (Mechanical) : 2

Dy. Manager (Mechanical) : 4

Sr. Manager (Mechanical) : 2

Assistant Manager (Electrical) : 3

Assistant Manager (Instrumentation) : 2

Engineer (Civil) : 2

Sr. Chemist : 2

Dy. Manager (Chemical Lab) : 1

Sr. Manager (Chemical Lab) : 1

Engineer (Safety) : 2

Assistant Manager (Safety) : 1

Materials Officer : 1

Assistant Manager (Materials) : 1

Manager (Materials) : 1

Sr. Manager (Materials) : 1

Chief Manager (Materials) : 1

Accounts Officer : 3

Assistant Manager (F&A) : 1

Chief Manager (F&A) : 2

Chief Manager (HR) : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

For Chemical specialization-

Qualification : B.E./ B.Tech./B.Sc.(Engg)/ AMIE in Chemical Engineering or Chemical Technology. Candidates having BOE (Boiler Operation Engineer) certification may be given preference.

Experience : Hands on experience in management of process operations, troubleshooting of either of the following continuous operating plants: A large Ammonia & Urea plant or A large petrochemical plant or A large petroleum refinery only of State/ Central Government Undertaking(s) and/or Large Private Sector Organization(s) of repute. Candidate Should be conversant with DCS control system

For Mechanical specialization-

Qualification : B.E. / B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg.) / AMIE in Mechanical Engineering

Experience : Hands on experience in maintenance and troubleshooting of Rotating Machines, static equipments, piping Networks etc. in either of the following continuous operating plants: A large Ammonia & Urea plant or A large petrochemical plant or A large petroleum refinery only of State/ Central Government Undertaking(s) and/or Large Private Sector Organization(s) of repute. Candidate should be conversant with latest maintenance practices, lining up of maintenance contracts, spares procurement, budgeting etc. and must be computer literate. Candidates having specific experience in operations / maintenance of Gas Turbine based Power Plant may also apply

For Electrical specialization-

Qualification : B.E. / B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg.) / AMIE in Electrical or Electrical & Electronics Engineering or Electrical Technology

Experience : Hands on experience in maintenance and troubleshooting of HT & LT power distribution system HT synchronous & Induction motors, large transformers, protection systems etc in either of the following continuous operating plants: A large Ammonia & Urea plant or a large petrochemical plant or a large petroleum refinery only of State/ Central Government Undertaking(s) and/or Large Private Sector Organization(s) of repute.

For Instrumentation specialization-

Qualification : B.Tech./ B.E./ B.Sc. Engg. in (Instrumentation OR Instrumentation & Control OR Electronics & Instrumentation OR Electronics Instrumentation & Control OR Industrial Instrumentation OR Process Control Instrumentation OR Electronics & Electrical OR Applied Electronics & Instrumentation OR Electronics & Communication OR Electronics & Control) OR AMIE in Electronics & Communication Engineering

Experience : In process control instrumentation in Fertilizer / Continuous Process Chemical / Petro – Chemical industries / Power Generation /. Should be conversant with maintenance / commissioning / trouble-shooting of DCS / ESD systems, programming & calibration of SMART field instruments, gas chromatographs, analyzers, electronic governors, anti-surge controllers

For Civil specialization-

Qualification : B.E. / .Tech./ B.Sc. Engg.)/ AMIE in Civil Engineering OR Civil Technology

Experience : Hands-on experience in civil projects of infrastructure, building, plants, power plants, metro and related activities

For Chemical Lab specialization-

Qualification : MSc (Chemistry)

Experience : As a Chemist in Control Laboratory attached to Fertilizer / Continuous Process Chemical / Petro – Chemical / Heavy Chemical industries.

For Safety specialization-

Qualification : B. Tech./ B.E. in Fire Engg. / Safety & Fire Engg. OR B. Tech./ B.E./ BSc Engg. in Electrical / Mechanical / Chemical with Divisional Officers Course from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur

Experience : Experience in recognized Fire station/ Ammonia Urea Fertilizer Complex / Continuous process chemical / Petro Chemical refinery

For Materials specialization-

Qualification : Degree in Engineering (in any specialization) OR Full time regular MBA (Materials Management/ Supply Chain Management) OR PG Diploma in Materials Management (02 years regular course) (Recognized as equivalent to MBA by UGC/ AICTE

Experience : In a responsible position in directing, organizing and controlling materials management activities such as purchasing, inventory control, materials inspection, store-keeping, material handling, transportation, packing, import management, import substitution, valve engineering, spare parts control, preferably in Fertilizer / Chemical / Petro – Chemical / Hydrocarbon industry only of State/ Central Government Undertaking(s) and/or Large Private Sector Organization(s) of repute engaged in continuous operation.

For Finance & Accounts specialization-

Qualification : CA or CMA or Two years MBA with specialization in Finance (Candidates with dual specialization or General MBA shall not be eligible to apply.).

Experience : Hands on experience in dealing with Accounting and financial matters, budgeting / taxation.

For Human Resources specialization-

Qualification : MBA/ Integrated MBA/ Post Graduate Degree or Diploma of minimum 02 years duration in HRM/Personnel Management & Industrial Relations from a recognized University / Institute. Degree in Law (LLB) is desirable

Experience : Post qualification experience in HR Department of any Government/Public Sector/Autonomous Body/MNC/ Private Organization.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.nationalfertilizers.com/ up to July 1, 2022 till 5:30 PM

After successful submission of online application form, candidates are required to take printout of the online application form and send it along with self-attested copies of the documents / certificates, in a sealed envelope cover super-scribed “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ……………….. IN RFCL – 2022” at the following address – Dy. General Manager (HR), National Fertilizers Limited, A-11, Sector-24, Noida, District Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh – 201301.

The last date of receipt of copy of online Application Form along with all requisite documents/ certificates is July 8, 2022, unless extended and notified on NFL’s website. However, last date for receipt of copy of online Application Form along with all requisite documents/certificates of candidates presently residing in far-flung area i.e. Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Union territory of Ladakh, Lahul & Spiti District & Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Union Territory of Andaman & Nicobar Islands & Lakshadweep is July 15, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

