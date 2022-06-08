Applications are invited for 400 vacant technical positions in Airports Authority of India.

Airports Authority of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 400 vacant positions of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control).

Name of post : Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control)

No. of posts : 400 [UR : 163, EWS : 40, OBC (NCL) : 108, SC : 59, ST : 30, PWD : 4]

Minimum Qualification : Full Time Regular Bachelors’ Degree of three years in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics.

OR

Full Time Regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline. (Physics & Mathematics should be subjects in any one of the semesters curriculum).

The candidate shall have minimum proficiency in both spoken and written English of the level of 10+2 standard (the candidate shall have passed English as one of the subject in 10th or 12th standard).

Remuneration : Rs.40000-3%-140000

Age Limit : Maximum age limit is 27 years as on 14.07.2022. Upper age limit is relaxable by 10 years for PWD, 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC (Non-Creamy layer) candidates

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply On-line through the link available on www.aai.aero under tab “CAREERS” up to July 14, 2022.

Application Fees : Application fees of Rs.1000/- (Rupees One Thousand Only) is to be paid by the candidates. SC/ST/Female candidates have to pay only Rs.81/- (Rupees Eighty One only). However, PWD and apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI are exempted from payment of any fee. Fees is to be paid through ONLINE MODE ONLY. Fee submitted by any other mode will not be accepted.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here