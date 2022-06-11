Applications are invited for 130 vacant research based positions in Ministry of Labour & Employment.
Ministry of Labour & Employment is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 130 vacant posts of Young Professionals.
Name of post : Young Professional
No. of posts : 130
Qualification :
i. Academic
Minimum Qualification Criteria – The candidate should either have a Bachelor’s degree (B.A/B.E/ B.Tech /B.Ed) with at least 4 years of experience and/or a Master’s Degree (MBA/ Masters in Economics/ Psychology/ Sociology/ Operations Research/ Statistics/ Social Work/ Management/ Finance/ Commerce/ Computer Applications etc.) with at least 2 years of experience. All the above stated degrees need to be UGC, AICTE etc. recognized. Candidate must have obtained minimum of 50% marks in 10th, 12th and Graduation
ii. General:
- Apart from proficiency in English language (mandatory), the candidate should be proficient in at least 1 other languages Hindi/any Regional language (Reading, writing and speaking proficiency).
- The Candidate should be willing to relocate within the country.
- Candidates with experience in the areas of HR, Management, Analytics, and Psychology etc. shall be preferred.
- The candidate should be between the age of 24 to 40 years
- Candidate should have strong communication, interpersonal and organizational skills (Basic knowledge of MS Office)
iii. Preferred Skills:
- Candidate should have an ability to take initiative to make things happen
- Should be skilful / tactful to work and navigate their way through a challenging environment of the Government system
- Passion for helping others would be an advantage
- Ability to inspire confidence in the job seekers
- Ability to respond effectively to the needs of both, the employers and the job seekers.
- Should be able to Work under limited supervision using standardized practices and/or methods
Age Limit : The candidate should be between the age of 24 to 40 years as on last date of submission of application
Place of Posting : Selected candidates may be posted anywhere within the country. (NICS, DGE will take into account the location preference indicated by the candidate, however the final decision regarding location allocation will lie with NICS, DGE.)
How to apply : Candidate may apply online on the link provided on the website of www.ncs.gov.in . It is mandatory to fill the Google form link https://forms.gle/4f3NvwsF3Bswp7ty5 (provided in the document). Last date for submission of applications is June 22, 2022.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Apply Online : Click Here
