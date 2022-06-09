Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Sikkim University.

Sikkim University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of full time Library Trainees in its Central Library.

Name of post : Full-time Library Trainees

No. of posts : 3

Educational Qualifications : Master of Library and Information Science

Stipend : Rs. 15000/- per month

Age Limit : 18-30 years

How to apply : Candidates may apply in the prescribed format, attaching full bio data giving all the details of their professional activities, working experience, or any other details which help in the assessment of their candidature and send application duly filled to the office of the Registrar, Sikkim University, 6th Mile, Samdur, East Sikkim-737102 by July 8, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

