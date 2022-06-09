Mizoram Jobs Gauhati High Court Aizawl Bench Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Gauhati High Court Aizawl Bench.

Gauhati High Court Aizawl Bench is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Judicial Assistant and Court Attendant.

Name of post : Judicial Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level-4 (GP-2400); Rs. 25,500- 56,800 (Cell 1-28) in the pay matrix.

Qualification : Must be a graduate from a recognized university

Selection Procedure : Written Examination + Interview / Viva-voce

Name of post : Court Attendant

No. of posts : 2

Pay : Level-1 (GP-1650); Rs.17,400- 38,600 (Cell 1-28) in the pay

matrix.

Qualification : Must be minimum Class VIII standard pass. Those who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply for the said post. Candidates possessing special skills may be given preference on need basis.

Selection Procedure : Written Examination + Interview / Viva-voce

Age Limit :

Unreserved : 18 years to 35 years

ST / SC : 18 years to 38 years

OBC : 18 years to 38 years

PWD : 18 years to 45 years

PWD (SC / ST) : 18 years to 50 years

PWD (OBC) : 18 years to 48 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/ from June 18, 2022 ( 3 PM onwards) to July 3, 2022 ( up to 5 PM).

Application Fees :

SC / ST : Rs. 150/-

All others : Rs. 300/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

