KOHIMA: “The top priority of the Nagaland government is achieving a solution to the vexed Naga political issue.”

This was stated by Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio.

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio reiterated his opposition-less government’s resolve to work towards reaching a solution to the decades old Naga political issue.

The Nagaland CM made this statement during the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party’s (NDPP) first general body meeting this year.

The meeting was held at the State Banquet Hall of the Nagaland chief minister’s residential complex in Kohima on Saturday (September 16).

“We came together not only because of the leadership but also for the Naga issue. We will continue to work towards finding an early solution,” Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio said.

He claimed the opposition-less government in Nagaland has maintained transparency and accountability at all levels.

Earlier, the Nagaland chief minister had said that the Northeast state is lagging behind in industrial sector due to the unresolved and vexed Naga political issue.

CM Rio had said that due to the vexed Naga political issue, Nagaland lags behind in the industrial sector and that locally made products labeled as “Made in Nagaland” are not widely commercialized though there are a few exceptions.

In his Independence Day speech this year, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio had urged the BJP-led central government to bring about an inclusive and acceptable solution to the vexed Naga political issue at the earliest.

The Nagaland CM urged the central government and all stakeholders involved in the Naga political talks to exhibit a greater sense of urgency towards bringing an inclusive and acceptable solution.

It may be mentioned here that talks over the Naga political issue resumed in New Delhi last month.

The Nagaland CM also stated that his government remains deeply committed to an early solution of the Naga political issue.