Guwahati: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has expressed his disapproval of the saffron color that was used to paint the state’s first medical college in Kohima.

In a video uploaded on social media, Rio can be seen expressing his displeasure to Health Minister Paiwang Konyak over the choice of colour. He said that he did not like the saffron color and that it should be changed.

The Chief Minister’s disapproval comes at a time when the use of saffron color has become a political issue in India. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling party at the Centre, has used saffron as its color for many years. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), a Hindutva organization, has also used saffron as its color.

Rio’s disapproval of the saffron color has been welcomed by some people who see it as a step towards secularism.

The Nagaland Institute of Medical Science and Research (NIMSR) is a state-run medical college located in Kohima. It is the first medical college in the state and is being opened this year.

It remains to be seen whether the color will be changed.