Dimapur: Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma has issued final a warning to the state cops who are indulged in alcohol and substance use and keeping unauthorised arms and ammunition.

In a video message on Friday, FGP Sharma said stern disciplinary action, including dismissal from service, will be initiated against those who are involved in these activities. He said this be taken as the final warning.

He said he had been warning the cops against alcohol and substance use for the last seven months.

Sharma asked them to reform themselves or face serious consequences if caught. He also asked their families to understand this.

Stating that the state police have prepared a list of suspects in the first phase, he said the unit commanders have been asked to issue notice to them to go to rehab centres within one week at their own expense.

“If they go for treatment, they will be considered sick, and if they do not do so they will be considered criminals,” he said.

Sharma asked them to avail this last chance taking into account their own and their family’s welfare.

The state police chief asked the policemen who are still keeping any unauthorised ammunition with them to hand them over to their unit commanders by September 20.

He assured them that they would be forgiven one last time even if this was a crime or an office, or else no mercy would be shown if anyone is arrested with unauthorised ammunition or weapon.

Referring to the three cases of ammunition loss of the police department in the last three months, Sharma cautioned that if ammunition or weapons are found to be lost or stolen during annual classification firing, anyone involved in this act will not be spared and there will be no mercy.

He added not only the people involved in the classification firing but also the supervisers be they ABSIs, ABIs or deputy commandants, commanders or unit commanders will bear responsibility for this.

The DGP specifically asked the unit commanders to ensure physical stocktaking of arms and ammunition when they take charge of their units for their own safety. It will be the incumbent’s responsibility if any wrongdoing is detected, he added.