DIMAPUR: The Northeast state of Nagaland is lagging behind in industrial sector due to the unresolved and vexed Naga political issue.

This was stated by Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday (September 08).

CM Rio said that due to the vexed Naga political issue, Nagaland lags behind in the industrial sector and that locally made products labeled as “Made in Nagaland” are not widely commercialized though there are a few exceptions.

Rio expressed pride in the growing awareness among Nagas about selling their produce and achieving economic sustainability through various agricultural products.

Meanwhile, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio sanctioned Rs 4 lakh each to four villages of Chiechama, Rusoma, Zadima and Bosta in Kohima district to set up farmers’ markets.

He said various farmers’ markets are being set up in major district locations of Nagaland to enable farmers from various villages to sell their produce.

Rio said this at the inaugural programme of the first Jhum Fair, organised by Chiechamiapfü Mechü Krotho, at Chiechama village.

Assuring support to farmers, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio stated that the state government is focusing on the development of the agricultural and allied sectors.

He hoped that the Jhum fair would continue in the future, providing economic opportunities for farmers.

He congratulated the women of Chiechama village for their outstanding efforts in organising the event.

He commended their initiative in showcasing various agricultural products and sharing the rich Chiecha cuisine.

Rio expressed his delight in exploring the gastronomic delights of Chiechama cuisine, which embodies the flavours, spices and traditions of Nagaland.

He observed that the Chiecha women have motivated everyone through their initiatives and hoped that this would inspire neighboring villages to emulate such exemplary efforts.

Rio acknowledged the women for their promotion of organic farming, emphasising that organic produce may cost more but is beneficial for health.

The Nagaland chief minister encouraged everyone to promote local produce and cuisine.

He also expressed his happiness that some families in Chiechama village are earning over one lakh rupees by commercialising their products.

Rio highlighted the significance of 2023 being declared as the International Year of Millets worldwide and commended the emphasis on millets in the fair.

He stressed the need to document rich food habits and cuisines, as these aspects of culture, tradition and food habits are evolving alongside modern civilisation.

The Nagaland CM said the state government is placing special emphasis on preserving cultural traditions, heritage and cuisines by holding road shows, festivals, and granting Geographical Indication (GI) tags to local products.