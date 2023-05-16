SHILLONG: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has rubbished reports claiming that the Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) is re-grouping in the state.

However, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma reacting to the reports said that the government “don’t take anything lightly”.

“We have to filter out the intels and see which one has got any kind of actual weightage or not,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said while briefing media in Shillong on Tuesday (May 16).

The Meghalaya CM added: “These procedures are very complicated. Sometimes out of 100-200 report, we find out only one or two of them have actual weightage.”

“It’s difficult to say right now (about GNLA regrouping),” CM Sangma said.

It may be mentioned here that recently reports, based on a leaked classified document, claimed that GNLA is regrouping in Garo Hills region of Meghalaya.

The classified document claims that meetings are conducted in various places in Garo Hills of Meghalaya such as Jadi, Nongal, and Chalang to ‘mobilise’ the youth to join the GNLA.

It also states that around 500 youth were already recruited by the GNLA.

They were allegedly being sent to Nagaland and Myanmar for training.

It may be mentioned here that in 2018, Sohan D Shira – the then commander-in-chief – of the GNLA was gunned down in an operation by Meghalaya police after which the banned militant organisation faded.

A few followers of Shira remained and they were never arrested as they kept moving from one place to another.

However, the recent report might be of great concern.