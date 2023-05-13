Guwahati: In one of the most worrying developments in the Northeastern region, it has been reported that the Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) is regrouping in Meghalaya.

This was reported based on a classified document that is being circulated on social media.

As per the reports, the letter which leaked was dated May 11, 2023.

The letter states that meetings are being conducted in various places in Garo Hills such as Jadi, Nongal, and Chalang to “mobilise” the youth to join the outfit.

It also states that around 500 youth were already recruited by the GNLA but the exact facts are not yet known.

They were allegedly being sent to Nagaland and Myanmar for training.

The Meghalaya Police Department is yet to make an official statement on the issue.

It may be mentioned that in 2018, its leader Sohan D Shira was gunned down in an operation after which the banned militant organisation faded.

A few followers of Shira remained and they were never arrested as they kept moving from one place to another.

However, the recent report might be of great concern and an official statement is awaited.