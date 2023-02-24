SHILLONG: The India-Bangladesh border in election-bound Meghalaya will be sealed till March 2.

This was informed by Meghalaya chief electoral officer (CEO) FR Kharkong on Friday (February 24).

The order to seal the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya was passed by the election commission.

This step has been taken by the election commission to ensure free and fair assembly elections in Meghalaya.

The election commission has also ordered sealing of the Assam-Meghalaya interstate border till March 2.

All districts having the international border with Bangladesh have been asked to issue orders to seal and movement of people in the border areas would be restricted, Kharkongor told PTI.

The operation of ‘border haats’ has also been deferred till the completion of the election process in Meghalaya.

If the unregulated movement of individuals between the two countries is allowed, there is a likelihood of law and order problems leading to danger to human life and disturbance to public tranquillity, the Meghalaya CEO said.

Polling for the elections to the 60-member Meghalaya legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on February 27.

Counting of votes will be done on March 2.