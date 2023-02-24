SHILLONG: The election commission (EC) has served a notice to Meghalaya minister Brolding Nongsiej for allegedly “doling out money” while poll campaigning in his constituency.

Nongsiej is the United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate from Mawthadraishan assembly constituency in West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

Nongsiej is the United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate from Mawthadraishan assembly constituency in West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

Meghalaya minister Brolding Nongsiej allegedly “dolled out money” to the constituents under the garb of a rural development programme.

The Meghalaya minister violated the model code of conduct (MCC), officials said.

A social organisation had lodged a complaint with the returning officer alleging that a woman was seen accepting the money being given by the Meghalaya minister.

Acting on the complaint, the returning officer of Mawthadraishan assembly constituency in Meghalaya directed the UDP candidate to reply within February 25 as to why action should not be taken against him.