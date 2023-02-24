DIMAPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday (February 24), addressed a public rally at Chumoukedima district in Nagaland.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Nagaland on Friday (February 24), to campaign for the BJP-NDPP candidates for the assembly elections in the state.

However, PM Modi refrained from mentioning the vexed Naga political issue in Nagaland, which has been plaguing the state for decades.

Instead of addressing the concerns relating to the Naga issue, the Prime Minister, in his rally speech chose to launch a scathing attack on the opposition parties in Nagaland, especially the Congress.

PM Modi lashed out at the Congress and said the grand old party remote-controlled Nagaland from Delhi and used the Northeast states like an ATM.

Also read: Nagaland assembly elections 2023 | Naga political issue: Next five years crucial for achieving solution, says Assam CM

“Congress leaders in Delhi never looked towards Nagaland, and never gave importance to stability and prosperity in the state,” PM Modi said.

He added: “Congress always ran the Nagaland government on remote control from Delhi. From Delhi to Dimapur, Congress indulged in familial politics.”

PM Modi claimed that the BJP’s mantra for Nagaland has been – peace, progress and prosperity – which resulted in the rise of the party and growing trust of the people of the state in it.

He said that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is “committed to bring permanent peace in Nagaland” and completely lift AFSPA from the state.

Top BJP and NDPP leaders, including Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio and deputy CM Y Patton were present at the PM Modi rally.

Also read: NSCN-IM leader arrested for asking people not to vote for Nagaland BJP chief Temjen Imna Along

Notably, polling for the elections to the 60-member Nagaland legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on February 27.

Counting of votes will be done on March 2.