KOHIMA: The next five years will be vital for Nagaland for achieving a solution to the vexed Naga political issue.

This was stated by Assam chief minister and convenor of NEDA – Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing an election rally in Kohima, Nagaland.

The Assam CM claimed that a lot of ground has been covered in regards to the Naga peace process.

Notably, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had sat for discussions with negotiating Naga groups from Nagaland over the Naga political issue on many occasions.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “The next five years will be very important towards achieving a solution.”

“We want to have a solution which will respect the uniqueness of Nagas and their history and also recognize a strong friendship between the Nagas and people living in the rest of India,” the Assam chief minister said.